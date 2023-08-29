Fish relocating done in Fortune Creek a 'last-resort practice'

Photo: Jamie Bowie Fortune Creek in mid-August.

Relocating fish is a "last resort" as water in Fortune Creek recently reached critically low levels.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada took drastic measures to reduce fish deaths in the North Okanagan waterway due to drought-related low flows and fish stranding.

Alexandra Coutts with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) says the department and First Nations partners recently relocated fish to reduce mortality in Fortune Creek – but, it's not an ideal solution.

"Fish relocations during times of high temperatures and low flows are very complex, and relocation is considered a last-resort practice, as the risk to fish by moving them may be similar or greater than not relocating them," said Coutts.

Resident Jamie Bowie says he saw the creek dry up in just a week earlier this month.

“When I was here a week ago, there were lots of pools upstream of the bridge and you could see fish in it, and now there's no pools upstream of the bridge, it's all dry as a bone,” said Bowie.

Coutts says during hot and dry summer months it’s a natural occurrence for some areas of fish habitat to dry up or 'dewater', which can cause salmon or salmon fry to be trapped in isolated pools.

They can then die from lack of oxygen, warmer water temperatures, lack of food, and greater exposure to predators.

It’s not just Fortune Creek and its fish that are struggling. Water restrictions were recently placed on Salmon River as well.

The DFO says, in recent years, Pacific salmon are negatively impacted by extreme environmental conditions. These include droughts and floods in southern and central B.C.

Guidelines for responses to future fish stranding events are being developed by the DFO. Coutts says they’re working with the Province of BC as the lead jurisdiction for drought and water use management to share information and coordinate drought response actions.

“Given the unprecedented spatial scale of drought in BC this year, DFO restoration crews and community advisors are prioritizing drought response and have been very active with responses to a number of passage issues for adult salmon as well as stranded juveniles.”

Coutts added that they’re partnering with First Nations and partners to address Pacific salmon populations being impacted by drought.

Those who observe death of fish, harmful alteration or disruption and destruction of fish habitat, or are concerned with fish stranding, low flows and water withdrawals are asked to report it to the Observe Record Report line at 1-800-465-4336, or [email protected].