Aerothlon event postponed, will return to Vernon in 2024

Photo: West Coast Soaring Club

Although firefighting efforts have turned a corner on most wildfires in the region, a unique sporting event that was to have taken place in Vernon has been postponed until next year.

The Vernon Aerothlon will take place in 2024, with a date yet to be determined.

Given the current wildfire risk, smoky skies and continued evacuations for some, the Sept. 2-4 event won't be going ahead as planned.

The situation continues to put strain on accommodation and residents of the area that have been evacuated, Aerothlon Canada said in a statement on its website.

"We will be looking to reschedule the event to end of May, early June of 2024 and will give participants the option to cancel their registration with full refund or to have an automatic entry for next year," the organization said.

Aerothlon events are a multi-discipline mountain triathlon that combines trail running, paragliding and mountain biking.

Competitors had planned to take off from the popular King Eddy gliding launch, with trail runners racing up to the site.

After completing a designated course, the pilots land, and the cyclists begin the last leg of the race.

Racers can compete individually or in teams.

Similar events are held in Europe, Mexico and South America.

When the event does go ahead, expect to see adaptive airtime demonstrations with wheelchair tandem flights.