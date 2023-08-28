Density key to attracting talent to North Okanagan, says Vernon builder

Photo: AIM Development

Multi-family developments are the key to bringing more professionals to the North Okanagan, according to a local builder.

As provincial and local governments look to address Canada's housing crunch, increased density will benefit everybody, says Ian Murphy of AIM Development and Management.

B.C.'s Homes for People housing plan aims build more small-scale and multi-family housing – including townhomes, duplexes and triplexes – through zoning changes and partnerships.

Murphy hopes the plan will streamline the rezoning process so developers can spend more time building and less time on paperwork.

"Creating more land is the key to affordable and attainable housing, but it has been one of the biggest challenges for most communities in Canada," says Murphy. "When we build, we're not only creating homes ... we're also spending more in the community buying supplies and hiring local trades."

AIM has converted five lots with single-family homes into 32 units of multi-family housing in Vernon and area.

The goal is "to build homes that the average family can afford," says Murphy. "Attainable and multi-family housing doesn't have to mean apartment buildings. It also means duplexes, triplexes and townhomes."

Regional District of North Okanagan chair Kevin Acton says the RDNO's housing strategy highlights the need for more multi-family homes.

"We need to work together to build a diverse and affordable housing stock that supports regional growth and the families, professionals and entrepreneurs that choose to live here," Acton said in a Community Futures North Okanagan press release.

"Increased density encourages economic investment and retail development, which help a community become more desirable," says CFNO executive director Leigha Horsfield.

"By bringing in more business, greater density helps to pave the way for long-term economic stability, improving job opportunities and quality of life for all."

Adds Acton: "When we have more housing options, we can welcome these people who are essential to our workforce."