Vernon RCMP seek public help locating wanted man with extensive record

Photo: Vernon RCMP

Vernon RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted man believed to be in the North Okanagan.

Dean Nathan Amendt, 43, is wanted for three counts of breaching a release order.

Amendt is six feet tall and about 201 pounds. He’s described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 250-545-7171. Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

Amendt had previously been wanted by police in August 2022 for possession of stolen property and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Amendt has a long criminal record – four pages long – on the BC Criminal Services Online portal, including multiple convictions for theft, drug possession and trafficking, assault, threats, possession of stolen property, taking a motor vehicle without consent, breach of probation, breach of undertaking or recognizance, and failure to appear.