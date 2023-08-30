Drive-in almost in rearview mirror as it prepares to close for season

Photo: Starlight Drive In

In just a few days, the North Okanagan's only drive-in theatre will call it a wrap for the season.

Movie lovers have until the weekend to catch a movie at the Starlight Light Drive-In in Enderby.

The drive-in's last shows for the year are on Sunday.

Closed Monday and Wednesday, Tuesday night's feature was Meg 2: The Trench.

On Thursday, check out superhero film Blue Beetle.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the smash hit of the summer, Barbie, is back.

All three nights, it's a double feature with Barbie and Blue Beetle.

Shows start at 8 p.m., with the box office and concession stand opening at 6:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets for the last few showings of the year, visit ticketseller.ca.