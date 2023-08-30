Drive-in almost in rearview mirror as it prepares to close for season

Photo: Starlight Drive In
In just a few days, the North Okanagan's only drive-in theatre will call it a wrap for the season.
Movie lovers have until the weekend to catch a movie at the Starlight Light Drive-In in Enderby.
The drive-in's last shows for the year are on Sunday.
Closed Monday and Wednesday, Tuesday night's feature was Meg 2: The Trench.
On Thursday, check out superhero film Blue Beetle.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the smash hit of the summer, Barbie, is back.
All three nights, it's a double feature with Barbie and Blue Beetle.
Shows start at 8 p.m., with the box office and concession stand opening at 6:30 p.m.
To purchase tickets for the last few showings of the year, visit ticketseller.ca.