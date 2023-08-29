Traffic control company steps in to make sure IPE won't ever have to cancel parade again

Photo: Integrity Traffic Control Training

A local business is vowing to never let the Interior Provincial Exhibition parade be cancelled again.

Michelle Hudson of Integrity Traffic Control Training says she typically hosts two training sessions a month in Armstrong. Hudson hopes to donate a minimum of two seats per course to locals so they can in turn donate their time to special events in the area.

Armstrong special events and parade protocol requires licensed traffic-control personnel to be stationed along parade routes, and the IPE was forced to cancel its parade this year due to a lack of available volunteers in part due to the ongoing wildfire situation.

“I let them know that I would marshal the first parade in 2024 and help them get going,” says Hudson.

“Realistically, almost every flagger in our area is dealing with wildfires and construction right now,” she said.

Hudson says it would be nice to have more community members able to provide traffic control back up.

“To have the community be able to back themselves up, what about if we have an emergency situation in Armstrong? ... Sometimes it's just nice to be self-sufficient.”

"I think it's a great gesture," said Heather King, general manager of IPE.

"It was the safety plan from the city and we totally respect that. And I think having some flaggers lined up that want to do the parade, I think then we won't have this bump next year."

Hudson says there’s no way she could help this year as “every single one" of her trainees "was going right to the fires right away as soon as they graduated.

“There's no way we can do 2023, but I'm going to make certain that 2024 happens and that this never happens again.

“As a community, we can make anything happen. We just need to stick together and support each other."

King said a lot of people were "crushed" that the parade couldn't happen this year. When the course spots open up she says she'll open an invitation to both community members and IPE organization members/associations.