Get your last minute bids in for the DVA artisan chair auction

Photo: Jon Manchester

Only a few hours remain for bidders to get their final offers in on chairs from the 2900 Plaza’s silent auction.

Though the Downtown Vernon Association cancelled its 2900 Plaza due to wildfires in the region, the DVA is still going ahead with its artisan adirondack chair silent auction. The proceeds of which go to the artists.

“Each one of our 14 chairs was hand painted by a local artist, back in June to be ready for The Plaza opening in early July. These artists were given the plain chair by the DVA. Artists used their own time and materials to create amazing works of art,” says the Trellis website where chairs can be bid on.

While the plaza was still open, the chair were brought in for protection each night.

To bid on a chair, visit the DVA’s Trellis page here, the auction ends at 12:00 p.m. Aug. 28.

The DVA says it’s working on an end of summer event for Sept. 16 at Civic Plaza. No details have been released yet.