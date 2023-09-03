VDICSS: 'now is a time to focus local', inaugural fundraiser postponed

Photo: Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society

An inaugural fundraising event meant to celebrate multiculturalism in Vernon has been postponed due to wildfires in the interior.

The Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society, and its board, said in a press release that they will be postponing its first ever fundraising event: the Global Gala. The society says several event vendors, entertainers and attendees have been affected by wildfires.

“Encouraging travel into the area for our event seemed irresponsible and could put more pressure on current resources for evacuees and firefighters and their teams,” said Amelia Sirianni, VDICSS executive director.

“The province is still in a state of emergency and with that comes a responsibility from organizations like ours to prioritize the safety of our clients and community members, so we have chosen to step back from celebrations to focus on relief support.”

Ticket holders are eligible for a refund by visiting ticketseller.ca. Alternatively, would-be attendees can leave their ticket purchase with the organization to be used toward the VDICSS daycare centre. Sirianni encourages those who have already purchased tickets or were planning on attending to consider donating the funds to the childcare centre.

“The new childcare centre allows us to help even more families with an ever-growing need. When new immigrant parents are able to access affordable care for their young family, they can contribute to and participate fully in the community, which is a win for everyone involved: children, parents, and the community at large,” said Sirianni.

VDICSS thanks their sponsors, including title sponsor Davidson Lawyers, for their support and guidance in making the difficult decision. The society adds it is proud to live in a city valuing community support.

“Now is a time to focus local, and in the coming months we will celebrate global!”

Despite deciding to wait to hold the Global Gala VDICSS says this is not the end for the event. The organization is waiting until anyone who wants to attend is able to do so.

“We can’t wait to highlight the amazing contributions, culture, foods, and wares of the diverse people from all over the world who make up our community, but at a later, safer date,” said Sirianni.

To learn more about the Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society and its programs or to donate, visit their website here.