Vernon Emergency Support Services remains open for evacuees

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon’s Kal Tire Place remains an Emergency Support Services Reception Centre as the city continues to help those displaced by fires in the Central Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

The city says the reception centre is open Sunday until 4:30 p.m. and will be open Monday to Friday this week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

The centre is at Kal Tire Place Arena at 3445 43rd Avenue in Vernon. A list of frequently asked questions about the ESS can be found here.

First opened on Aug. 17 after the McDougall Creek wildfire grew rapidly throughout the evening, the centre has registered over 1,000 evacuees.

Community support has been pouring in, with Vernonites feeding and clothing evacuees for free.

The City of Vernon says public walking at the arena remains cancelled until further notice. Updates will be posted to the Greater Vernon Recreation site.