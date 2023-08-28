Road repaving underway along 25th Avenue

Photo: City of Vernon

People in Vernon may have a hard time accessing businesses and homes on 25th Avenue between 41st and 43rd Streets, starting Monday.

The City of Vernon is reminding motorists of a repaving project taking place this week.

Work will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., the city says work is expected to be completed in a week, weather dependent.

Short duration single lane alternating traffic is expected during work hours, delays are expected.

“Due to the nature of the work being performed, there may be short durations of difficulties accessing businesses and homes during the construction period,” said the city in a release.

The city asks motorists to find alternative routes during construction times, if possible. It says to watch for construction workers, slow down in work zones and follow traffic control measures.