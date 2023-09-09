Third annual BX Farm Tour takes place Sept. 16-17

Photo: BX Farm Tours

It's time to head to the farm for some fresh produce.

The third annual BX Farm Tour takes place Sept. 16 and 17 with eight local farms and ranches to visit.

“This event allows our local community of Vernon to connect with local food, to better know your farmers and how they are farming, and to explore all the BX has to offer,” said Shelley Wolsey, Wildwood Acres Garden Farm, in a press release.

Farms taking part in the event are Curlew Orchard, Indigo Valley Farm, Elderberry Fields, Tiny Terrace Farm, Vanzeal Acres, Wildwood Acres Garden Farm, Brookside Orchards & Bee-Yotch Honey and the BX Ranchlands/BX Community Association.

“The BX is a rich agricultural region with lots of walking and hiking trails and is the perfect place to get out and explore your own backyard. We want our community to see what is available right in their

backyards, that these small farms in the BX are producing amazing and varied products. We are hoping

it sparks not only shop local but land to table attitudes in our community,” Wolsey said.

This year each farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. offering different products at each farm-stand where participants can stock up on farm fresh produce, participate in self-guided and/or organized tours and on-farm events.

“We highly advise going to each farm and seeing all the diversity that the BX has to offer. Consider riding your bike or carpooling, it’s a great opportunity to really see what’s right here in the BX. Some farms are inviting special guests to make your visit more diverse and exciting,” she said.

Back by popular demand is the event passport and a chance to win a harvest basket.

“We will have an event passport with stamps at each of the farms to show you stopped by. Stop by all eight farm tour locations to fill up your BX Farm Tour Passport and you will be entered to win a harvest basket filled with goodies donated by the farmers,” Wolsey said.