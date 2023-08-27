Vernon Winter Carnival Movie Night for Grownups to be held Sept. 13

Photo: Jon Manchester

The party will go on, just on a different day.

The Vernon Winter Carnival Movie Night for Grownups has been moved to the Mackie House in Coldstream on Sept. 13.

The original plan was to hold the inaugural event at the Kalamalka Campus of Okanagan College on Aug. 24, but circumstances scuttled those plans.

The 19+ event will start at 5:30 p.m. with the movie, Happy Gilmore, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The evening will also feature games, a barbecue and adult recreational beverages.

There will be a concession and beverage garden on site, no outside drinks or food allowed.

“We love how everyone is so understanding and helpful when an event gets cancelled this time of year, said Kris Fuller, carnival executive director.

“People come first and we can always figure out the events later. We’re so relieved that Vernon is once again safe and we are ready to enjoy our event on Sept. 13.”

Laurell Cornell, board chairperson added, “We love how our community pulls together in times of crisis and are constantly grateful to see so many of our friends and family taking personal time to lend a hand and donate time, talent and resources, including Kris Fuller- she took three days off carnival to be available to volunteer during the week.”

Admission is $15 and includes one burger or smokie, games and the movie.