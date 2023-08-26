Coldstream council will be asked to endorse Extreme Heat Response Plan

Photo: kalamalkalake.org

Staff are recommending Coldstream council endorse the Extreme Heat Response Plan.

At their regular meeting Monday, civic leaders will discuss the plan that will help the municipality deal with an extreme heat event and provide direction to administration to carry out prescribed actions in the event of an extreme heat warning or emergency.

“The purpose of this risk assessment is to provide Coldstream with a comprehensive overview of the hazards that may occur from an extreme heat event,” the report states.

This risk assessment is focused on the secondary or cascading hazards of an extreme heat event. For the purposes of the report, extreme heat has been defined in two ways:

Two or more days with daytime temperatures above 35°C and nighttime temperatures above 18°C which is consistent with the Province of British Columbia’s Heat Alert Response System (BC HARS);

Two or more days with daytime temperatures above 34.2°C and nighttime temperatures above 18°C which is more specific to local temperature trends and average heat thresholds in the project area.

The report, compiled by Calian Emergency Management Solutions, states globally, it is anticipated there will be between a 1.5 C to 2.0 C increase in temperatures by 2050.

A 2.0 C or more increase in global temperature does not mean that daily temperatures are only 2 C warmer than average; instead, a single or half-degree increase in temperature can impact daily temperatures by up to 10 C.

An increase in temperature may lead to an increase in the frequency and likelihood of various hazards such as extreme heat events and drought. At 2 C global warming, Western Canada may also experience more frequent heavy rainfall events, resulting in a greater likelihood of flooding hazards.

Other hazards in the Northern Okanagan region are associated with an increase in global temperatures between 2010 to 2069.

The report recommends civic leaders work with other municipalities to address the issues.

The report also suggests FireSmart and prescribed burned to lessen the chances of a wildfire, cooling centres and other measures to protect the public.

The full report can be found on the District of Coldstream online agenda package.