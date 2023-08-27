Coldstream waiting to see if province will assist with wetland project

Photo: District of Coldstream

The District of Coldstream is waiting to see if the province will help with a wetlands project.

At their regular council meeting Monday, civic leaders will be presented with a report updating the status of the Lavington project.

“Administration met with the province in the spring and are still waiting for a formal response on any assistance that they may provide in returning the creek back to its pre-2018 alignment,” the report states.

Nutrient sampling completed on the creek indicate the wetland is functioning properly as the nutrient load was significantly reduced between the levels in the ditch on the north side of the highway and at the outfall of the wetland.

Sampling also showed there is still a significant amount of fecal contaminants being shed from the property across the highway from the wetland.

