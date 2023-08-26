Permits have been submitted on plans to reconstruct Rotary Pier on Kalamalka Lake

Photo: District of Coldstream

Environmental and archaeological (land disturbance) permits have been submitted to rebuild Rotary Pier on Kalamalka Lake.

At their regular council meeting Monday, Coldstream council will receive a report outlining capital projects in the North Okanagan community.

Among those projects is the reconstruction of the popular pier that is in dire need of repairs.

Construction timing will depend on approval of those permits, with the earliest anticipated start being spring 2024.

The request for proposals for rebuilding the pier has been awarded to Burton Marine Pile Driving.

Coldstream sounded the alarm over the state of the Rotary Pier late last year, when it became known it would take $500,000 to repair the dock.

A number of the piles holding the pier up have been “severely compromised” said a report to council earlier this year.

Mayor Ruth Hoyte said three Regional District of North Okanagan electoral areas will be chipping in a total of $70,000 towards the project.

Area B is contributing $10,000, Area C is donating $50,000 and Electoral Area D will be providing $10,000.