Vernon Fire Rescue Services helped other departments with wildfires while making sure the city covered as well

Photo: Darren Handschuh Mike Walroth, Vernon Fire Rescue Services deputy chief of emergency management.

It has been a busy week for Vernon Fire Rescue Services, sending crews to help with area wildfires while making sure the City of Vernon was adequately staffed.

Mike Walroth, deputy chief of emergency management, said one engine with a crew of four and one tender were sent to assist in Kelowna.

“We made sure it was a balance, we also made sure when the fire was pushing north we had increased staffing in place in case there was a fire start here or an ember shower,” Walroth said. “We were fully prepared as well as coordinating with our regional partners.”

VFRS has mutual-aid agreements with BX-Swan Lake, Coldstream, Armstrong-Spallumcheen and Lumby fire departments.

“We made sure as a region, we had the necessary resources still available to action anything on this side,” Walroth said.

VFRS also played a significant role at the Emergency Support Services set up in Kal Tire Place which assisted more than 2,200 evacuees over the course of 10 days.

Walroth said when the ESS reception centre was activated in the city, the fire department activates its emergency operations centre to support the ESS.

“There's a lot of logistics behind this to support the volunteers so we play a very high-level role from within the fire department to operate the emergency operations centre,” he said.

“We pull staff in from all over the city into different functions like planning, logistics, operations, information, risk management and many more to assist the ESS.”