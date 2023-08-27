Dozens of Vernon residents volunteered to help at evacuation centre during the recent wildfires

Like an oasis of comfort in the middle of chaos, Vernon's Kal Tire Place became a refuge for thousands of fire evacuees.

The City of Vernon opened an Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre the day fires broke out in the Shuswap and Central Okanagan.

Christy Poirier, city spokesperson, said the centre has assisted 2,200 people, mostly from the Central Okanagan, who were forced to flee the flames.

Poirier said 68 volunteers have worked tirelessly to assist people in their time of need.

“They worked very hard, very long days until after eight o:clock every night,” said Poirier. “Over the course of 10 days we have registered art 2,200 people here in Vernon. In comparison, when you look at the White Rock Lake fire from 2021 over the course of 40 days we had 3,000 evacuees.”

Bree Cawley signed up to help in times of emergencies during the White Rock Lake fire and spent several months training before being called to action earlier this month.

Cawley said the experience so far has been “tiring, amazing, emotional. All of the above. We have a spectacular and dedicated group here. They are all here for the common good and to make a positive impact for our community. This is a testament to the greater community of Vernon .”

The volunteer ranks are filled with retirees, business owner, professionals and others who are taking time out of their lives to help others.

“It's a huge testament to the 68 volunteers that are on ground here and are putting a pause on their lives to make sure we're making an impact for the greater community,” Cawley said.

Cawley said the intention of the centre is to offer as safe place where evacuees can get the help they need from the numerous agencies set up in the arena.

“We're hoping that we are able to provide a little bit of calm in what is probably one of the worst days in some people's loves,” she said.

Poirier said numerous agencies have also set up at Kal Tire Place such as BC Services, ICBC, insurance companies and others to offer assistance.

The SPCA brought food for animals, St. John's Ambulance was on hand and numerous other groups provided clothing, diapers and other necessities.