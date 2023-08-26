Operators of Vernon's My Big Fat Greek Food Truck fed more than 300 people for free

When the operators of My Big Fat Greek Food Truck heard about wildfire evacuees pouring into Vernon's Kal Tire Place, they did not hesitate to help out.

Last weekend, the food truck, operated by TJ and Jessie Colovos, served up more than 300 free meals to evacuees and first responders.

The truck was back at the Emergency Support Services centre for one last day Friday, feeding anyone still stranded by wildfires in the region.

“The community support that we had was overwhelming,” TJ said, adding the support went well beyond Vernon.

“The province has come together and we have had people give us some anonymous donations from the Island, Ft. St. John, from all around the province,” Colovos said.