Travis Van Hill's crew was back fishing on Okanagan Lake, but this time without their captain

Photo: Maddy Pool

A month after Travis Van Hill's shrimp boat capsized on Okanagan Lake, his crew took to the water for the first time.

Van Hill drowned when the vessel Western Slope capsized in a windstorm on July 24.

His body was recovered Aug. 16.

Kim Van Hill, Van Hill's wife, said two crew members went fishing Thursday night, for the first time without their captain.

One former crew member was too traumatized by the incident to return to work.

She said the crew paid tribute to Van Hill on their first night back on the water.

Kim said Van Hill would have wanted the crew to return “because he had such a good work ethic."

"It was a pivotal moment that was hard for the crew, but it was something they had to do, but it wasn't the same without their captain for sure," she said.

“But they stayed strong and they are going out again (Friday night). I have praise for the crew for doing that. It was very traumatic for them.”

Kim said many people have been approaching her with condolences for her loss.

“Travis knew so many people in town and Travis was so well liked. He was that guy that said 'Hi' to everybody and helped everybody,” Kim said.

A celebration of life is planned for next month.