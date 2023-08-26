Hummingbird moths can be found throughout the Okanagan and the rest of Canada

Today's Bug of the Week is not icky or gross.

In fact, it is pretty cool.

Venessa Lefebvre spotted a hummingbird moth in the garden of her Penticton home recently.

The moth was flittering around a cluster of flowers, moving the same way a hummingbird would, hence the name.

According to Nature Canada, the big moths can be found right across the nation.

They have a wingspan of up to six cm with colours ranging from yellow to a golden olive.

The larvae/caterpillars are bright green with a line of white dots that end in a fleshy, pointy extension resembling a tail. They also have small, reddish spots along their sides.

In the caterpillar stage, they feast on the leaves of honeysuckle, snowberry, hawthorns, cherries and plums.

As adults, the moths drink nectar from a wide variety of flowers, acting as a pollinator for those flowers.

Hummingbird moths are unique among their kind as they fly and feed during the day time, whereas most moths come out only at night.

They have rapid wingbeats and can hover in midair and are often mistaken for their feathered namesake.

Planting native wildflowers and shrubs can help attract hummingbird moths to a backyard garden.

Have you had a close encounter of the insect kind?

Send us a picture or video to [email protected] and we may feature it as out Bug of the Week.