Armstrong Wetland Association has plans to turn a downtown wetland into thriving eco system

The Armstrong Wetland Association has plans to turn a downtown wetland full of cattails into a more diverse ecosystem.

“We are enhancing an existing city-owned wetland and creating a more bio-diverse and accessible wetland habitat,” said AWA president Jill de la Salle. “The property is bordered on the east by Okanagan Street and links an already existing trail along Meighan Creek with Huculak Park to the west.”

The plan is to create a small pond in the centre of the wetland that de la Salle said will attract wildlife to the area.

A boardwalk, viewing platform and signage are also planned.

“By having an open pond will be able to encourage other species to come and enjoy this wetland,” she said.

Native trees and bushes will also be planted in the green space.

“We are just trying to diversify this very mono-culture wetland,” de la Salle said.

Work is not expected to begin on the project, estimated to cost around $50,000 until next year.

de la Salle there has been good support for the project from the city, which provided the land, as well as the community at large.

“I think there is a lot of good feelings about wetland retention because I think more and more people are beginning to understand the importance of wetlands,” de la Salle said.