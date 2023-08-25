Vernon mayor 'humbled and deeply moved' by overwhelming outpouring of support

Photo: Castanet file photo

Victor Cumming is “deeply moved” by the outpouring of support Vernon residents have shown during the devastating wildfires in the region.

The Vernon mayor said the recent wildfires have brought with them “unprecedented challenges for many people, but they have also unveiled once again the heart and spirit of Vernon.

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge the residents of Vernon and its surrounding area for your incredible acts of compassion and solidarity. Your response to the plight of those displaced by the wildfires has been nothing short of remarkable, as many of you have volunteered time and resources to help meet the needs of those who have come here for safety. You have shown that in times of crisis, Vernon residents step up,” Cumming said.

“As the mayor of Vernon, I am humbled and deeply moved by the overwhelming outpouring of support our community has offered in these trying times.”

Vernon set up Emergency Support Services in Kal Tire Place where volunteers assisted hundreds of people who were forced to flee the flames last week.

Many evacuees have been able to return home, but the ESS remains open to assist those who are still displaced.

The fires have also had a significant impact on the tourism industry in what is typically peak season.

“Now that the provincial travel restriction has been lifted for the Okanagan, our community welcomes visitors with open arms and we look forward to receiving tourists again. Additionally, I encourage you – our residents – to support local businesses,” Cumming said.

“They are the backbone of our economy and it’s our turn to help them out. When you shop and support local, you’re not just making a purchase - you’re investing in your neighbours and the recovery and resilience of our region. For inspiration on exploring Vernon, I encourage you to visit TourismVernon.com.”

Cumming pointed out the impacts of wildfire events are different in every community, and he is reminding people to continue to respect the ongoing emergency response and recovery efforts taking place in areas south of Vernon and in the Shuswap and follow those communities’ requests and guidance for being in those areas.