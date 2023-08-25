Lack of traffic-control personnel has forced officials to cancel parade at popular Armstrong event

Photo: Darren Handschuh/file photo

The Interior Provincial Exhibition annual parade has been cancelled for 2023.

To align with city special events and parade protocol, licensed traffic-control personnel are required along all parade routes to ensure public safety, however, due to staff shortages and the need for traffic control personnel in fire zone areas, the Armstrong Fair was unable to recruit the required number necessary to allow the parade to proceed.

“Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to suspend the annual IPE parade for 2023,” IPE officials said in a press release.

“Thank you to all those businesses, individuals and organizations who support our parade with their floats, cars, marching bands, and unique entries. Your continued support throughout the years is what makes the IPE parade so special. Next year we will be back to create more memories.”

The IPE kicks off Aug. 30 at the Armstrong fair grounds and runs through Sept. 3.