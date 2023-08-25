Regional District of the North Okanagan says crews are prepared should disaster strike

Photo: Brian Maranda

Officials with the Regional District of the North Okanagan want residents to know they are prepared should disaster strike.

The BX-Swan Lake and Lumby fire departments have provided personnel, apparatus and equipment to assist with firefighting efforts in the Shuswap, Central Okanagan and other regions in the province, but officials assure the departments are still equipped if an emergency was to happen within the local area.

“RDNO fire departments have been on heightened standby for the past week and have been completing patrols of communities. They have also been responding to numerous small wildfires due to recent lightning strikes,” the RDNO said in a press release.

Crews have also been practicing and reviewing their structure protection programs.

The Silver Star Fire Department purchased some new equipment this spring to improve their effectiveness. This spring, meetings were held at Silver Star with various agencies to develop an evacuation plan, and ensure personnel are effective in the event of an evacuation.

Plans for Silver Star, Cosens Bay and Kingfisher-Mabel Lake can be found on the RDNO website.

The RDNO continues to assist the City of Vernon, supporting the Central Okanagan Regional District with Emergency Support Services.