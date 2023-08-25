Sikorsky Skycrane helicopter helping to fight fires in the Okanagan

Helicopters have been a common sight in the region lately as they help fight fires in West Kelowna and the Shuswap region.

Numerous 'choppers' have been employed by the BC Wildfire Service, but one helicopter stands out from the rest for its size and design.

A Sikorsky Air Crane helicopter has been seen in the Okanagan, drawing water from Okanagan Lake as crews tackle wildfires near Kelowna.

The aircraft has been based out of the Vernon airport for the past few days.

The Air Crane stands out for its unmistakably different profile than a standard chopper.

According to Wikipedia, the Sikorsky S-64 had a six-blade main rotor and was powered by two 4,050 shaft horsepower Pratt & Whitney turboshaft engines.

The Air Crane can be fitted with a 2,650 US gal (10,000 L) fixed retardant tank and is capable of refilling the entire tank with water in 45 seconds while hovering over a body of water.

Those in the Erickson helicopter fleet are leased worldwide to organizations, companies and federal government agencies for either short-term or longer term use in fire suppression, civil protection, heavy lift construction, and timber harvesting.