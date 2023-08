Photo: BCWS

The Baker Forest Service Road wildfire is now under control.

The Township of Spallumcheen says BC Wildfire Service crews made significant progress Thursday.

Crews were on scene yesterday with 11 personnel, supported by three helicopters.

The fire, formerly referred to as the Kendry Creek wildfire, burned 1.7 hectares and is believed to have been caused by lightning.

It was sparked on Aug. 21.