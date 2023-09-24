Caetani Centre touts two events for Culture Days

Photo: Caetani Centre

The Caetani Centre is taking part in BC’s Culture Days by offering self-guided tours and a library event.

Culture Days is a public art campaign taking which takes place from Sept. 22 to Oct. 15 this year. “For three amazing weeks of colour, creativity, and community.”

Self guided tours will give visitors the chance to learn about the Caetani family story and see over 1,000 artifacts and artwork from Sveva’s Recapitulation series. Tours will be available Sept. 28 and 29, and Oct 5 and 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.

The library event invites attendees to Caetani Centre Gallery to hear stories about artist Sveva Caetani and her noble Italian family, who immigrated to Vernon BC in the 1920s. The story is told through poetry, historical fiction, short story, and even song.

This event will feature readings/performances by poet Virginia Dansereau, and authors Steven Lattey (Behind the Fence), Devon Muhlert (Cadence of Colour), and Laisha Rosnau (Little Fortress).

A pay what-you-may event, the proceeds will go to Caetani house’s not-for-profit heritage and cultural facility.

Attendees can purchase books on site, and a cash bar will be open.

The Caetani Centre will also be participating in two events held at Polson Park for Culture Days.

The Sundog Festival of Arts and Culture Howl of a Night on Sept. 22 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and a Kick-off Party on Sept. 23 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The events will have live music and an artisan market. The Caetani Centre will have a booth set-up with items exclusive to the centre, including prints of Sveva Caetani’s Recapitulation painting series.