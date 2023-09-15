Thrash Wrestling puts on show at Schubert Centre

Photo: Ticketseller.ca

Vernonites better get ready to rumble, because live pro wrestling is coming to town.

Thrash Wrestling Presents Cause and Effect taking place at the Schubert Centre at 3505 30th Avenue.

VIP tickets cost $25 and will get into the show at 6:00 p.m. For everyone else, doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

Thrash Wrestling is an Okanagan based group who's been "stompin’ mud holes dry across British Columbia, Canada, for well over a decade" according to their social media.

After coming back from an injury, "The Lion Warrior" Bobby Sharp will face off with a man with the biggest target on his head, Backstage Pass Braydon Goss!



Bobby Sharp is well known as one of Western Canada's most revered competitors.

The show begins at 7:00 p.m. and Vernonites will soon see if Goss can stand against the Lion Warrior?

Status Nightclub is inviting attendees to join them after the show.

Tickets are available now at ticketseller.ca or by calling 250-549-SHOW (7469).