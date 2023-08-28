Vernon aquatic centre last laps looming ahead of maintenance shut down

Photo: City of Vernon

The Greater Vernon area’s Aquatic Centre will be closed to the public starting Monday.

It’s for the annual shut down for preventative maintenance and repairs to systems that can’t be done while open to the public.

The work will take place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 17 and will include waterslide tower repairs and maintenance on the lap pools UV system, among other work.

The recreation centre office will remain open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“During the response to the Central Okanagan wildfire situation, Vernon has been a host community for evacuees from neighbouring areas, which means we know we have a number of new people in the community right now who may have kids and are looking for activities to do,” said Jason Blood, recreation services director.

Vernon has primarily been hosting evacuees from the Central Okanagan and has registered more than 1,000 people at its Emergency Support Service reception centre.

“Due to this unexpected situation, we appreciate the maintenance shutdown of the Aquatic Centre may create a gap in indoor, kid-friendly activities for those families. Therefore, we are looking at temporary options to provide kid-friendly activities in our gymnasiums during the shutdown, in light of the circumstances. We encourage residents and visitors to regularly visit www.gvrec.ca over the next few weeks to find updates on programming and services.”