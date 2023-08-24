Baker Fire Service wildfire now listed as held

Photo: BCWS

Spallumcheen officials are declaring the Baker Fire Service wildfire as being held.

Crews remain on scene today with 11 personnel on site this morning supported by three helicopters.

Formerly called the Kendry Creek fire, the blaze has been mapped at 1.7 ha and is believed to have been caused by lightning.

The township will continue to provide updates so the community can have a reliable source to obtain more information.

Press releases will be posted at regular intervals on the township’s website and provided to local media.

The township will not be providing any other updates about this fire through Alertable.