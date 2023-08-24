Power restored after bird came in contact with power lines

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE 3:38 p.m.

Power has been restored to Vernonites says BC Hydro.

All power appears to be back on after a bird came in contact with BC Hydros power lines.

The incident caused 4,181 people to be without power Thursday afternoon.

ORIGINAL 2:11 p.m.

More than four thousand are without power in Vernon.

According to BC Hydro, a bird came into contact with its lines, causing the power outage.

The organization's website shows 4,181 customers are affected.

Power has been out since about 1 p.m. BC Hydro says crews are on-site now and power is expected to be restored at approximately 3 p.m.

The outage looks to be affecting many of the same customers who dealt with an outage Wednesday due to a downed power line.