Power restored after bird came in contact with power lines

Photo: BC Hydro
UPDATE 3:38 p.m.
Power has been restored to Vernonites says BC Hydro.
All power appears to be back on after a bird came in contact with BC Hydros power lines.
The incident caused 4,181 people to be without power Thursday afternoon.
ORIGINAL 2:11 p.m.
More than four thousand are without power in Vernon.
According to BC Hydro, a bird came into contact with its lines, causing the power outage.
The organization's website shows 4,181 customers are affected.
Power has been out since about 1 p.m. BC Hydro says crews are on-site now and power is expected to be restored at approximately 3 p.m.
The outage looks to be affecting many of the same customers who dealt with an outage Wednesday due to a downed power line.