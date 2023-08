Photo: BC Hydro

More than four thousand are without power in Vernon.

According to BC Hydro, a bird came into contact with its lines, causing the power outage.

The organization's website shows 4,181 customers are affected.

Power has been out since about 1 p.m. BC Hydro says crews are on-site now and power is expected to be restored at approximately 3 p.m.

The outage looks to be affecting many of the same customers who dealt with an outage Wednesday due to a downed power line.