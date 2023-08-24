Vernon Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store's Gena Barzan taking supplies to those in need

Photo: Facebook

Much-needed animal feed and supplies are reaching fire zones in the Shuswap.

Since the Bush Creek wildfire took its dangerous, wind-fuelled southward run last week, Gena Barzan of the Vernon Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store has been taking animal feed and other supplies to those in need.

Barzan has been providing supplies to disaster zones in the region for years, and she is working tirelessly again this summer to help where she can.

“Right now we are loading up 100 bales of hay to take to Paxton Valley, where a ranch there is housing 85 sheep, four hogs and some dogs and cats,” Barzan said Thursday morning, adding her team will also be stopping at the Turtle Valley Donkey Rescue.

“Then we will be stopping at the Squilax blockade. We still can't go in because it is too dangerous, but [members of the emergency operations centre] are going to meet us where we will unload about two tons of [animal] food from the back of the truck.”

Barzan said EOC officials will then put supplies on a barge and “hopefully get it to areas like Lee Creek and Scotch Creek and Anglemont tomorrow morning.”

Barzan said she is often given access to fire areas to deliver supplies, and she understands how dangerous the situations are.

She is not being allowed in the Shuswap fire zone due to that danger.

“From what I see, on my end, everyone is working very hard to get things into there,” she said.

“Normally we can go in with a permit and go place to place, but it's just too dangerous. But I know that [supplies] are getting there. They took pictures yesterday at Anglemont Hall, and we got messages from people who were there to help them unload.”

On Wednesday, a convoy group tried to bypass an RCMP blockade on the Trans-Canada Highway near Sorrento to access the fire zone with supplies.

Barzan said she will continue working with EOC officials to get supplies into the area, but the funds and supplies the auxiliary has are rapidly being depleted.

“We are definitely running out of funds,” Barzan said.

Financial donations can be made via e-transfer to [email protected] and material donations can be dropped off at the thrift store, 3100A 29th Ave., in downtown Vernon.