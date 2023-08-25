Photo: BCWS

As fires rage in parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap, the City of Vernon is offering more help for residents to FireSmart their properties.

Earlier this week, the city encouraged residents to continue taking practical steps to FireSmart their properties.

Now the city is deploying resources to help those efforts.

From today through Sept. 1, residents will be able to drop their yard waste off at designated disposal bins located throughout the city.

Acceptable yard waste material includes:

Clippings

Trimmings

Leaves

Garden waste

Pine cones

Shrubs

It does not include building material like wood, drywall or cement, nor household garbage and recycling. For information on proper disposal of building or household waste, visit the City of Vernon website.

The bins are being provided specifically for FireSmart efforts and will be temporarily located at the following locations:

Sunset Properties, end of Kokanee Road

Adventure Bay, Oxford Road cul-de-sac

Paddlewheel Park, 7815 Okanagan Landing Road

Kin Beach overflow parking lot, 7001 Tronson Road

DND Grounds parking lot, 1451 Mission Road

Sawicki Millennium Park, 996 Middleton Way

Easthill Community Church, 3605 12th Street

Kin Race Track, 3501 43rd Avenue

Bella Vista Pumphouse, 6398 Goose Lake Road (Blue Jay subdivision area)

Silver Star Foothills Community Park, 101 Whistler Place

“We’re really emphasizing to residents the importance of taking action now to FireSmart their properties, if they haven’t already,” said Wes Brassard, FireSmart co-ordinator. “We know these actions make a difference. Together we can help reduce the risk of wild land fire and help make our community more fire resilient.”

Residents who are unable to transport their yard waste to any of the bin locations can contact the city’s FireSmart co-ordinator for assistance at [email protected].

Residents can request a free home assessment to FireSmart their property through the City of Vernon website or by emailing [email protected].

There is also a free self-assessment tool available on the British Columbia FireSmart website, and a free FireSmart 101 course to help advance FireSmart knowledge.