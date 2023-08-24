Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation bumps Charity Classic Golf Tournament to Sept. 10

Photo: Pixabay

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation has postponed it Charity Classic Golf Tournament.

In light of the current situation, the VJH Foundation – with title sponsor The Paul Docksteader Foundation and venue sponsor Predator Ridge Resort – is postponing the VJHF Charity Classic until Sept. 10.

In a press release, the foundation said “during such unprecedented times in the province’s history and the Okanagan region, our collective thoughts go out to all those who are affected by the fires in Kelowna, Lake Country, Shuswap and surrounding areas in our valley. It’s at times like these that the community sees the generosity of people coming together to support each other and yet again must admire the unshakable courage, determination and pure grit of first responders and front-line workers.”

“It was absolutely the right decision to postpone our tournament to a later date. Our hearts go out to all those affected by these fires in our community. For some, the impact will be felt for a very long time,” said Kate McBrearty, foundation executive director.

“We are extremely grateful that Predator was able to pivot and provide us a new date, yet we recognize that there is still ongoing uncertainty. We are optimistic and thrilled to offer our participants to play in our tournament, yet are mindful that we may need to make a different decision should the fires and smoke still pose a risk in September.”

The change of date has meant that the originally sold out event now has registration spots available.

For more information or to register, click here, or call 250-558-1362.