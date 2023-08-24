Township of Spallumcheen has activated a level 1 EOC in response to the Baker FS Wildfire again Thursday

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen

The Township of Spallumcheen has reopened its Emergency Operations Centre for the day (Thursday) and will continue to monitor the fire status of the Baker FS wildfire located near Kendry Creek within the boundaries of the Township of Spallumcheen and provide support as needed.

"Township Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Communications will continue to be provided on the township’s website. The next communication will be provided August 24, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.," states a news release from the township.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire remains at 1.7 Hectares, the website was last updated on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 6:47:15 p.m.



"Please note no evacuation alerts or orders exist for this area. Resources on the Township website provide you information on preparing a grab-and-go bag and preparing to move animals from your property in the event it is required," according to the Town of Spallumcheen website.