VPAG decides not to riot this summer

Photo: VPAG

Vernonites looking forward to rioting on a roof with the Public Art Gallery are going to have wait for next year.

VPAG has decided to cancel its Riot on the Roof event, which was scheduled to place Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. It would have been the 15th annual alternative art party riot.

The organization says the decision is in response to the “escalating and unpredictable” forest fire situation in the Okanagan. It says fires have significantly impacted the safety and well-being of the community, including performers, staff and concert goers.

“Please rest assured that the decision to cancel was not made lightly—our organizing team has been working tirelessly to curate an exceptional lineup of artists (many of which have been directly affected), vendors, and activities for attendees,” says Dauna Kennedy, executive director.

“However, given the unprecedented nature of the forest fire situation and its potential impact on air quality, travel conditions, and emergency resources, it has become clear that proceeding with the event would be irresponsible.”

Full refunds will be given to ticket holders, with detailed information about the refund process being sent to the email addresses provided during ticket purchase.

VPAG says it wishes to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the ticket holders, sponsors, vendors, and artists who have been supportive throughout the planning process.

“While we're naturally disappointed to have to cancel, we can’t wait for our ideas to hit the stage in 2024,” says event organizers Autumn Doucette and Alexa Stenquist.

“The safety of our community is our number one priority, and we can't wait to bring you an unforgettable experience next year.”