Local businesses uncertain of rebound after province reverses tourist ban

Photo: Unsplash

One day after travel restrictions meant to free up accommodation for evacuees and firefighters were rescinded by the province, Vernon-area businesses are left questioning their financial come back.

“The travel restrictions Aug. 19 came at a time when many local businesses, including hotels and restaurants, depend on the busy tourism season to hire employees and cover expenses for the remainder of the year,” said Dan Proulx, with the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

“However, the restrictions made sense at the time given the significant uncertainty caused by wildfires and the need to ensure accommodations for individuals and families forced to evacuate at a moment’s notice."

However, the sudden shift in policy might be challenging for some businesses to rebound from cancelled reservations.

“A lot have already cancelled," said SilverStar’s Ian Jenkins, who said he prefers not to focus on how the mountain resort will be impacted right now.

“We’re finding a balance, and want to be cognizant we are in an area surrounded by tragedy."

Cancellations and closures are being announced almost daily. Splashdown, Vernon’s only waterslide attraction closed its doors Wednesday.

"Considering the current state of emergency, we have made the difficult decision to conclude our operating season earlier than scheduled," said a statement on Splashdown's website.

While Proulx wants to take time to reflect on those who have lost so much, he said he's confident visitors will return to the North Okanagan.

“There is still time before students have to return to school and of course, autumn is a great time to explore the trails, wineries and other amenities the region has to offer," he said.

"We know that businesses are ready to roll out the welcome mat.”