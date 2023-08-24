Carpe D'Wine is hoping the community will help them rebuild

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Fire crews putting out boat fire on Aug. 1 at Paddlewheel Park

Carpe D'Wine is hoping to the community will help refill its wine glass, so to speak.

A GoFundMe has started to help the houseboat wine touring businesses get back on its feet after it was destroyed in a fire.

Owner Shelley McDonald faced a devastating setback when her Spirit of the Okanagan houseboat went up in flames on Aug. 1.

The fire was caused by a welding incident that took place while it was dry docked at the Paddlewheel Park boat launch, destroying “her boat and her entire livelihood in one devastating moment”.

“While we're grateful that no one was harmed, the emotional and financial toll on Shelley has been profound,” says the page.

The boat was out of the water when the incident happened, which means the vessel wasn’t covered by insurance.

McDonald plans to rebuild her business, but all her supplies were destroyed in the blaze.

“Her houseboat business has been a source of happiness for locals and visitors alike, and now she needs our support more than ever.”

The GoFundMe says McDonald incurred “substantial bills” from the fire.

“The funds raised from this Go Fund Me will go directly towards the fire related bills which are an immediate financial burden, such as clearing and cleaning up the fire sight, salvage of the remaining hulk of the boat, and storage,” says the GoFundMe.

The campaign says any contribution helps McDonald rebuild her dream.

“Every Contribution Counts: We understand that times are tough for many, and any contribution you can make will make a significant impact.”

As of Wednesday evening, the GoFundMe has raised $3,495.