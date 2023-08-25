RDNO releases evacuation routes and remains ready

Photo: RDNO RDNO evacuation plans available online

Evacuation routes for SilverStar, Cosens Bay and Kingfisher / Mabel Lake are now available online as the Regional District of North Okanagan reassures its readiness.

In a press release issued Wednesday afternoon, the RDNO says they remain equipped to handle emergencies despite local fire departments lending personnel, apparatus, and equipment to fires in the Central Okanagan and Shuswap.

The BX / Swan Lake, Silverstar and Lumby fire departments also remain active in the community, “The three RDNO fire departments, have been on heightened standby for the past week and have been completing patrols of the communities,” the release states. “ They have also been responding to numerous small wildfires due to recent lightning strikes.”

Structure protection programs are being reviewed and practiced and Silver Star's recently purchased equipment will improve the department's effectiveness.

The RDNO continues to assist the City of Vernon, supporting the Central Okanagan Regional District with Emergency Support Services.

Latest releases issued by the RDNO can be found here, on their Facebook page, or via newsletter.

The RDNO also uses the Alertable app to send alerts and information about significant emergencies in their Electoral Areas.