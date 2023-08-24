Vernonites feed firefighters with help from community donations

Chelsey Mutter

Elks Lodge #45 in Vernon was filled with volunteers on Wednesday getting food ready to bring to wildland firefighters actioning blazes in the Kelowna area.

Boxes were filled with grab bags of food and drinks ready for crews to get a “quick shot of energy” before heading back into fires.

Richelle Kendall and Michelle Collins are heading up the initiative, and say they will continue to do so for as long as necessary.

“Yes there is a lot of help that is going out, there is just quite a few gaps and those gaps happen to fall on the forestry firefighters who aren’t getting proper nutrients, dense rich meals,” said Kendall.

Kendall and Collins started on Friday, and quickly realized hundreds of people at camps needed fresh food.

They’ve collected donations throughout the week, but put a pause on receiving at the Elks Lodge on Wednesday. They said they are unsure if or when they'll take donations again at the Elks Lodge, but continue to work with the warehouse at 907 Kal Lake Dr. which is still collecting donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kendall said the best way to see when and where donations are accepted is to follow her on Instagram.

BCWS said it hires people to provide food for firefighters and camps have kitchen set ups to facilitate that. The wildfire service added resident generosity is appreciated, but BCWS has to be careful what food it accepts due to dietary restrictions.

Kendall and Collins said they will continue to bring food to firefighters for as long as needed, adding they’ve been getting requests for fresh food directly from firefighters.

“We’re going to be going by what the firefighters are telling us, only because they’re the ones out there fighting the fires. They’re wearing 50 pounds of gear running up and down hills pulling 30 hour shifts, some of them, they need to be fed well,” explained Kendall.

The duo said the community has come together for firefighters to show its appreciation for their brave work.

Helping out is a softball team and coaches from UBCO: The Heat, staff from BX Elementary and Vernon Secondary School, and many more throughout the community. Vernon Huyndai is loaning the women a truck to get supplies to fire crews.

Collins' husband is a firefighter and is working on the fires, something she says is stressful, but ultimately what he's meant to do.

“We’re a seasoned fire fighting family and it’s what he’s been called to do,” said Collins.

“I’m also a nurse at the hospital here in Vernon. ...This is what we’re meant to do.”

The pair said they're grateful and overwhelmed by the generosity the community has shown this past week.