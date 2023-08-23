Vernon police seek public help finding wanted man

Photo: RCMP Police are looking for 41-year-old Randall George William, wanted for offences under Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Vernon RCMP is asking for public assistance locating a wanted man.

Randall George William, 41, is wanted for offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

William is described as standing five-foot-five, and weighing 144 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.

Information can also be provided anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online here.