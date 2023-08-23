RCMP seek help from public in locating missing woman

Photo: Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Katie Camire last seen in Vernon Tuesday August 22

Katie Camire was last seen in Vernon on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, and is now reported missing.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public's assistance in locating Camire.

Camire is described as a 34-year-old woman with brown hair that is dyed red and blue eyes. She stands 5'2" and weighs 124 pounds.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Camire is asked to contact Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, or report anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).