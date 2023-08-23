Anonymous donor picks up Vernon Search and Rescue's decal tab

Photo: Vernon Search and Rescue New bike trailer decal work paid for by stranger

Vernon Search and Rescue took to social media on Wednesday to give a shout out to an anonymous donor.

In a Facebook post, the VSAR team expressed gratitude after a stranger picked up their tab for some graphics work.

“Yesterday, one of our team members took our new bike trailer into Graphic Enterprises Ltd. to get the decals put on it," the post explained.

"As they were finishing, a member of the public saw this, and said, 'I would like to pay for that work, in appreciation for what your team does for this community.'"

Vernon Search and Rescue is run entirely of volunteers from the Vernon area. Recent efforts have seen crews tirelessly help evacuate stranded residents in West Kelowna, Lake Country and Scotch Creek.

Earlier this month, VSAR members also aided in the search for two missing men after both were presumed drowned in Kalamalka and Okanagan lakes.

VSAR's post goes on to commend the donor.

“Our team is very thankful to hear and feel such appreciation, and wishes you the very best for 'paying it forward!'"