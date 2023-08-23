Vernon RCMP investigate serious highway collision involving motorcycle

Photo: Coltan Boomer

Vernon RCMP is investigating a serious collision which happened on Highway 97 involving a car and motorcycle.

The incident occurred in the late afternoon on Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highland Road, and caused a portion of the highway to be shut down.

Frontline officers, firefighters and BC Emergency Health Service responded to the crash and an investigation found a motorcycle attempted to make a left hand turn when it was struck.

According to police, a motorcycle was trying to cross traffic, turning left from the highway on to Highland Road and was struck by a car headed southbound on the highway.

RCMP say a 52-year-old Vernon man driving the motorcycle was transported to hospital in critical condition. The car driver sustained minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.