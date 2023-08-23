Single lane traffic only on Tronson Road from downed power lines

Photo: BC Hydro UPDATE: 10:58 a.m. BC Hydro is reporting 1830 customers are without power. The City of Vernon reported downed power lines on Tronson Road near the Beachcomber Bay boat launch. Crews are onsite trying to restore power, but according to the BC Hydro website, there is no estimate of how long it will take for power to the affected areas to be restored. The City of Vernon is reporting single lane traffic is flowing in the area, but one Castanet reader is reporting the power pole is blocking the road and no traffic is getting through. Photo: Ron Olson Crews working on downed power line on Tronson Road UPDATE: 10:03 a.m.

The City of Vernon is advising motorists that Tronson road is now open to alternating traffic.

BC Hydro has arrived on scene of downed power lines at Tronson Road and Beachcomber Bay Road.

"With this, the road has been partially re-opened to single lane alternating traffic, just south of the Tronson Boat Launch," the City says in a press release.

Travellers through the area are asked to slow down, watch for emergency response workers, and follow all traffic control measures.

ORIGINAL 9:23 a.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) is currently on scene of downed power lines on Tronson Road.

The incident has caused Tronson Road to be closed in both directions, near the Tronson Boat Launch at Beachcomber Bay Road.

No alternative travel route is available for the area. Please avoid the area until further notice.

More information will be provided as soon as it is available.