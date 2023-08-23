Single lane traffic only on Tronson Road from downed power lines

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE: 10:03 a.m.

The City of Vernon is advising motorists that Tronson road is now open to alternating traffic.

BC Hydro has arrived on scene of downed power lines at Tronson Road and Beachcomber Bay Road.

"With this, the road has been partially re-opened to single lane alternating traffic, just south of the Tronson Boat Launch," the City says in a press release.

Travellers through the area are asked to slow down, watch for emergency response workers, and follow all traffic control measures.

ORIGINAL 9:23 a.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) is currently on scene of downed power lines on Tronson Road.

The incident has caused Tronson Road to be closed in both directions, near the Tronson Boat Launch at Beachcomber Bay Road.

No alternative travel route is available for the area. Please avoid the area until further notice.

More information will be provided as soon as it is available.