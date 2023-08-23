Interior Provincial Exhibition is a go as Armstrong organizers consult with province on fire situation

Photo: IPE

The Interior Provincial Exhibition is a go.

"After careful consultation with the Province of British Columbia, local governments, RCMP and fire

officials, the IPE & Stampede is proceeding with our annual event Aug. 30-Sept. 3," general manager Heather King said in a press release issued late Tuesday.

The decision comes as the area has been cloaked in wildfire smoke from fires in the Shuswap and Okanagan, and the Kendry Creek wildfire sparked Monday, east of the city.

As of Tuesday, the lightning-sparked Kendry fire remained uncontrolled at 1.4 hectares in size.

"At every planning stage, the IPE & Stampede follows a safety-first approach to ensure our guests,

volunteers, and community remain safe," said King.

"Our thoughts are with those communities and families who have been affected by the evacuation alerts

and orders."

This year's theme for the Armstrong Fair is "Giddy Up 'n Go ... to the IPE & Rodeo."

The event is by far the biggest of the year for Armstrong and is a major economic driver in the North Okanagan.

The IPE began 122-year-old country fair has only ever missed two years, during the COVID-19 pandemic, returning in 2022.

King previously said the IPE is expected to be bigger and better this year, with more vendors and exhibits.