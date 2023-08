Photo: Township of Spallumcheen

The Kendry Creek fire remains at 1.4 hectares Wednesday morning.

BC Wildfire Service crews and air support made good progress on the spot sized fire Tuesday and there was more rain overnight.

The City of Armstrong stood down its Emergency Operations Centre as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, but the Township of Spallumcheen is continuing its level 1 EOC as a one-hectare wildfire is burning closer to the town.