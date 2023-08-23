BCWS says it's continuing to action wildfire burning near Kendry Creek

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen

UPDATE 10:32 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service says crews will "take advantage of the nice weather while we've got it," as they continue to action a wildfire burning near Kendry Creek.

Overnight precipitation in the area was good news, BCWS said, and the weather is looking good for crews on Wednesday.

The organization said there are four initial attack personnel working on the blaze along with arial support. The wildfire remains mapped at 1.4 hectares in size.

The Township of Spallumcheen has so far continued running its Emergency Operations Centre at level 1 in response to the fire.

"The Township Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is in operation today and will continue to

monitor the fire and provide support as required," said the township in a statement.

The City of Armstrong stood down its EOC as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

ORIGINAL 7:20 a.m.

The Kendry Creek fire remains at 1.4 hectares Wednesday morning.

BC Wildfire Service crews and air support made good progress on the spot sized fire Tuesday and there was more rain overnight.

The City of Armstrong stood down its Emergency Operations Centre as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, but the Township of Spallumcheen is continuing its level 1 EOC as a one-hectare wildfire is burning closer to the town.